Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Sanders: Trump has seen Democratic intel memo
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Sanders: Trump has seen Democratic intel memo
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says President Trump has seen the Democratic intelligence memo, and he met with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to discuss.
Source: CNN
Nunes memo on FBI DOJ (15 Videos)
Sanders: Trump has seen Democratic intel memo
Schiff: Just part of dossier used for Page warrant
Trump Jr. calls Nunes memo 'sweet revenge'
Gowdy: GOP Memo doesn't impact Russia probe
Durbin: Memo could cause constitutional crisis
Nunes says he didn't read FISA applications
WH adamant Trump won't fire AG Rod Rosenstein
James Comey on Nunes memo: That's it?
Watergate reporter: Darkest days since McCarthy
Schiff: Memo cherry picks info from testimony
Here is what the Nunes memo reveals
Trump on memo: A lot of people should be ashamed
Clapper: Trump tweet is pot calling kettle black
Anderson Cooper: Nunes memo is a phony drama
Rep. Quigley: Nunes acting as agent of the WH
FBI has 'grave concerns' about Nunes memo
See More
Sanders: Trump has seen Democratic intel memo
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says President Trump has seen the Democratic intelligence memo, and he met with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to discuss.
Source: CNN