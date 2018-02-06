Breaking News

Trump government shutdown worth it ms-13 sot _00001824
Trump government shutdown worth it ms-13 sot _00001824

    Trump: Shutdown worth it for our country

During a roundtable on MS-13 gang violence, President Trump threatened another government shutdown if Democrats don't agree to tighten immigration laws.
