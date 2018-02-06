Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 21: Special counsel Robert Mueller (2nd L) leaves after a closed meeting with members of the Senate Judiciary Committee June 21, 2017 at the Capitol in Washington, DC. The committee meets with Mueller to discuss the firing of former FBI Director James Comey. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 21: Special counsel Robert Mueller (2nd L) leaves after a closed meeting with members of the Senate Judiciary Committee June 21, 2017 at the Capitol in Washington, DC. The committee meets with Mueller to discuss the firing of former FBI Director James Comey. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Mueller biographer: Investigation bigger than you think

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Mueller biographer: Investigation bigger than you think

"He has conducted this investigation in precisely the way that you would expect Bob Mueller to be leading an FBI investigation," explains biographer Garrett Graff.
Source: CNN

Amanpour (12 Videos)

See More

Mueller biographer: Investigation bigger than you think

Amanpour

"He has conducted this investigation in precisely the way that you would expect Bob Mueller to be leading an FBI investigation," explains biographer Garrett Graff.
Source: CNN