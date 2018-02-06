Breaking News
Pence keeps door open for NK discussions
US Vice President Mike Pence has not discounted the possibility of meetings with North Korean representatives on the sidelines of the Winter Olympics, where he will officially represent the US.
Source: CNN
New Day
US Vice President Mike Pence has not discounted the possibility of meetings with North Korean representatives on the sidelines of the Winter Olympics, where he will officially represent the US.
