Schiff: Just part of dossier used for Page warrant

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 02: Carter Page, former foreign policy adviser for the Trump campaign, speaks to the media after testifying before the House Intelligence Committee on November 2, 2017 in Washington, DC. The committee conducting an investigation into Russia's tampering in the 2016 election. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee, says that only parts of the Steele dossier that were pertinent to Carter Page were part of the FISA application.
Source: CNN

