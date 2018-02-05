Breaking News

US President Donald Trump delivers remarks on tax reform at Sheffer Corporation in Blue Ash, Ohio on February 5, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / MANDEL NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump delivers remarks on tax reform at Sheffer Corporation in Blue Ash, Ohio on February 5, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / MANDEL NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

    Trump: Democrats' SOTU reactions 'treasonous'

President Donald Trump was displeased with Democrats' reactions during his State of the Union address, calling them "treasonous and un-American." CNN's Jim Acosta reports.
