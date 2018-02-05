Dem: Trump's use of 'treason' irresponsible

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) tells CNN's Wolf Blitzer that President Donald Trump may have called Democrats' refusal to stand and clap during his State of the Union address "treasonous" because he has been watching too much North Korean television.
