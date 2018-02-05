Breaking News

    Josh Campbell says he left FBI to defend agency

Former FBI special agent Josh Campbell says he's leaving the bureau so he can voice his concerns over the politicization of the bureau by Republicans in Congress and the Trump administration.
Source: CNN

