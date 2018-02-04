Paul Ryan deletes tweet after backlash

House Speaker Paul Ryan deleted a tweet Saturday touting the GOP tax overhaul after critics called him out for appearing out of touch with the reality of low-income individuals' financial situations. CNN's Fredricka Whitfield speaks with the woman referenced in Ryan's tweet.
House Speaker Paul Ryan deleted a tweet Saturday touting the GOP tax overhaul after critics called him out for appearing out of touch with the reality of low-income individuals' financial situations. CNN's Fredricka Whitfield speaks with the woman referenced in Ryan's tweet.