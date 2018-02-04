Former CIA director: Nunes abused his office

Former CIA Director John Brennan scorned House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) for the release of the controversial GOP memo alleging FBI surveillance abuses, calling aspects of the move "exceptionally partisan" and saying Nunes has "abused the office" in refusing to allow Democrats on his panel to make their rebuttal document public.
Former CIA Director John Brennan scorned House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) for the release of the controversial GOP memo alleging FBI surveillance abuses, calling aspects of the move "exceptionally partisan" and saying Nunes has "abused the office" in refusing to allow Democrats on his panel to make their rebuttal document public.