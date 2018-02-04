Breaking News

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 23: Former Director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) John Brennan testifies before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on Capitol Hill, May 23, 2017 in Washington, DC. Brennan is discussing the extent of Russia's meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and possible ties to the campaign of President Donald Trump. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 23: Former Director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) John Brennan testifies before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on Capitol Hill, May 23, 2017 in Washington, DC. Brennan is discussing the extent of Russia's meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and possible ties to the campaign of President Donald Trump. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

    Former CIA director: Nunes abused his office

Former CIA Director John Brennan scorned House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) for the release of the controversial GOP memo alleging FBI surveillance abuses, calling aspects of the move "exceptionally partisan" and saying Nunes has "abused the office" in refusing to allow Democrats on his panel to make their rebuttal document public.
