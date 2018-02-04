Breaking News

    Rep accuses House GOP of organized obstruction

Rep accuses House GOP of organized obstruction

Top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee Jerry Nadler is refuting the Republican memo alleging FBI abuses of surveillance authority, accusing House Republicans of being part of an organized effort to obstruct special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe.
Source: CNN

