Dick Durbin
Dick Durbin

    Durbin: Memo could cause constitutional crisis

Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) says if Republicans think the release of the controversial "Nunes memo" sets the stage for the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller or Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, it could cause a constitutional crisis.
