Rep. Jackie Speier EBOF 2-2-18
    Speier: Memo's portrayal of testimony untrue

Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) argues that ex-Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe did not tell the House Intelligence Committee that no surveillance warrant would have been sought for a Trump campaign aide without a disputed opposition research dossier on Trump and Russia.
Source: CNN

