Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
James Comey on Nunes memo: That's it?
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
James Comey on Nunes memo: That's it?
Former FBI Director James Comey, who was fired by President Trump, responds to the release of the disputed GOP intelligence memo that alleges FBI abuses of its surveillance authority.
Source: CNN
The "Nunes Memo" (15 Videos)
James Comey on Nunes memo: That's it?
Host to lawmaker: Are Dems amplifying memo?
Watergate reporter: Darkest days since McCarthy
Schiff: Memo cherry picks info from testimony
Here is what the Nunes memo reveals
Trump on memo: A lot of people should be ashamed
Clapper: Trump tweet is pot calling kettle black
Anderson Cooper: Nunes memo is a phony drama
Rep. Quigley: Nunes acting as agent of the WH
FBI has 'grave concerns' about Nunes memo
Cuomo presses GOP lawmaker on memo release
Analyst erupts over Nunes' memo denial
White House and FBI clash over GOP memo
Trump says he will '100%' release Nunes memo
WH adamant Trump won't fire AG Rod Rosenstein
See More
James Comey on Nunes memo: That's it?
Wolf
Former FBI Director James Comey, who was fired by President Trump, responds to the release of the disputed GOP intelligence memo that alleges FBI abuses of its surveillance authority.
Source: CNN