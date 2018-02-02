Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Carl Bernstein eulogizes his former boss and Washington Post Executive Editor Ben Bradlee at the Washington National Cathedral October 29, 2014 in Washington, DC. Bradlee died at his home in Georgetown October 21, 2014 at the age of 93. Bradlee was at the helm of the newspaper from 1968 to 1991, during which time it published the Pentagon Papers and stories documenting the Watergate scandal, leading to the resignation of President Richard Nixon. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Carl Bernstein eulogizes his former boss and Washington Post Executive Editor Ben Bradlee at the Washington National Cathedral October 29, 2014 in Washington, DC. Bradlee died at his home in Georgetown October 21, 2014 at the age of 93. Bradlee was at the helm of the newspaper from 1968 to 1991, during which time it published the Pentagon Papers and stories documenting the Watergate scandal, leading to the resignation of President Richard Nixon. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Watergate reporter: Darkest days since McCarthy

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Watergate reporter: Darkest days since McCarthy

Carl Bernstein, one of the journalists who uncovered the Watergate scandal, reacts to the release of a disputed GOP intelligence memo that alleges FBI abuses of its surveillance authority.
Source: CNN

The "Nunes Memo" (19 Videos)

See More

Watergate reporter: Darkest days since McCarthy

Carl Bernstein, one of the journalists who uncovered the Watergate scandal, reacts to the release of a disputed GOP intelligence memo that alleges FBI abuses of its surveillance authority.
Source: CNN