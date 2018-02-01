Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Michael Wolff kicked off 'Morning Joe'
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Michael Wolff kicked off 'Morning Joe'
MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski pressed the author of "Fire and Fury" about the rumors the book sparked about Nikki Haley and President Trump.
Source: CNN
Top News (15 Videos)
Michael Wolff kicked off 'Morning Joe'
Trump believes memo could undercut Russia probe
Secret government documents found in furniture
CDC director resigns
Olympic doping ban lifted for Russian athletes
NYT: Corallo to tell Mueller of Hope Hicks vow
White House and FBI clash over GOP memo
Coffee may require cancer warning label
Pelosi: What do the Russians have on Trump?
Rep. Gowdy not running for re-election
Pelosi: Trump stooped to new low in SOTU
Trump's State of the Union speech in 2 minutes
Sarah Sanders says Pelosi should smile more
CIA chief: Russia could meddle with midterms
Sources: WH aides fear FBI chief could quit
See More
Michael Wolff kicked off 'Morning Joe'
MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski pressed the author of "Fire and Fury" about the rumors the book sparked about Nikki Haley and President Trump.
Source: CNN