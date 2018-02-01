Breaking News
Congressmen jump to action after train crash
Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-OH) and Rep. Roger Marshall (R-KS), both trained physicians, jumped into action after an Amtrak train they were riding crashed into a garbage truck in West Virginia.
Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-OH) and Rep. Roger Marshall (R-KS), both trained physicians, jumped into action after an Amtrak train they were riding crashed into a garbage truck in West Virginia.
