Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 30: U.S. President Donald J. Trump delivers the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives January 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. This is the first State of the Union address given by U.S. President Donald Trump and his second joint-session address to Congress. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 30: U.S. President Donald J. Trump delivers the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives January 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. This is the first State of the Union address given by U.S. President Donald Trump and his second joint-session address to Congress. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump's entire State of the Union address

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump's entire State of the Union address

President Donald Trump mixed tough talk and a call for unity in his first State of the Union address.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (16 Videos)

See More

Trump's entire State of the Union address

President Donald Trump mixed tough talk and a call for unity in his first State of the Union address.
Source: CNN