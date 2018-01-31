Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO: San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz deals with an emergency situation where patients at a hospital need to be moved because a generator stopped working in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria on September 30, 2017 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO: San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz deals with an emergency situation where patients at a hospital need to be moved because a generator stopped working in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria on September 30, 2017 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Puerto Rico mayor: Trump's words are 'hypocrisy'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Puerto Rico mayor: Trump's words are 'hypocrisy'

The sympathy President Trump expressed during his State of the Union was "an utter statement of hypocrisy," says San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz.
Source: CNN

Amanpour (12 Videos)

See More

Puerto Rico mayor: Trump's words are 'hypocrisy'

Amanpour

The sympathy President Trump expressed during his State of the Union was "an utter statement of hypocrisy," says San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz.
Source: CNN