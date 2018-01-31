Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Ryan Holets
Ryan Holets

    JUST WATCHED

    Cop reacts to Trump's 'stunning' SOTU comment

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Cop reacts to Trump's 'stunning' SOTU comment

Officer Ryan Holets, who adopted a baby from a pregnant woman addicted to heroin, talks about being honored at President Trump's State of the Union address.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (16 Videos)

See More

Cop reacts to Trump's 'stunning' SOTU comment

Officer Ryan Holets, who adopted a baby from a pregnant woman addicted to heroin, talks about being honored at President Trump's State of the Union address.
Source: CNN