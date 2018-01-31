Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

ac360 kth 0131 02
ac360 kth 0131 02

    JUST WATCHED

    Cooper to Rep. Nunes: You've fooled us once

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Cooper to Rep. Nunes: You've fooled us once

GOP and White House officials say they aren't sure whether there have been conversations or collaborations between Rep. Devin Nunes and the White House over a controversial Republican intelligence memo. CNN's Anderson Cooper says something similar has happened once before.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (16 Videos)

See More

Cooper to Rep. Nunes: You've fooled us once

Anderson Cooper 360

GOP and White House officials say they aren't sure whether there have been conversations or collaborations between Rep. Devin Nunes and the White House over a controversial Republican intelligence memo. CNN's Anderson Cooper says something similar has happened once before.
Source: CNN