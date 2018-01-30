White House: Trump has not seen the FBI memo

Breaking News

US President Donald Trump makes his way to board Air Force One before departing from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on January 18, 2018. Trump is heading to Coraopolis, Pennsylvania for a visit. / AFP PHOTO / MANDEL NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
The White House is pushing back against reports that President Trump wants the release of a memo which alleges the FBI abused its surveillance tools. White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said, "The President has not seen or been briefed on the memo or reviewed its contents."
Source: CNN

