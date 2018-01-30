White House: Trump has not seen the FBI memo

The White House is pushing back against reports that President Trump wants the release of a memo which alleges the FBI abused its surveillance tools. White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said, "The President has not seen or been briefed on the memo or reviewed its contents."
