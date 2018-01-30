Transgender soldier to attend SOTU

Rep. Joe Kennedy (D-MA) has invited Staff Sgt. Patricia King, who is an active transgender service member, to attend the State of the Union as a protest to the transgender military ban the Trump administration has put in place, Kennedy's spokesman confirmed.
