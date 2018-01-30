Wife of deported man coming as guest to SOTU

Breaking News

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) is bringing Cindy Garcia, wife of Jorge Garcia who was deported after living in the US for 30 years, as her guest to the State of the Union.
