Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Wife of deported man coming as guest to SOTU
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Wife of deported man coming as guest to SOTU
Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) is bringing Cindy Garcia, wife of Jorge Garcia who was deported after living in the US for 30 years, as her guest to the State of the Union.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (16 Videos)
Wife of deported man coming as guest to SOTU
Fitness app reveals troops info
Powerful, political moments at the Grammys
Kendrick Lamar opens Grammys with a message
Clinton reads from 'Fire and Fury' at Grammys
Ferrell returns to 'SNL' as Bush, mocks Trump
Jay-Z: Therapists should be in schools
Elton John: I don't want to continue touring
NASA tests alloy to fold wings mid-flight
'Family Guy' joked about Kevin Spacey in 2005
Watch Burger King explain net neutrality
The next Colonel Sanders is ... Reba?
Pop star Ed Sheeran engaged
'SNL' mocks President Trump's physical exam
Kim and Kanye welcome third child
A faster way to make an airplane
Bill Murray debuts as Steve Bannon on 'SNL'
See More
Wife of deported man coming as guest to SOTU
New Day
Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) is bringing Cindy Garcia, wife of Jorge Garcia who was deported after living in the US for 30 years, as her guest to the State of the Union.
Source: CNN