Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Pelosi slams GOP's memo move as a distraction

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Pelosi slams GOP's memo move as a distraction

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi spars with Chris Cuomo over a vote to publicly release a classified memo written by Republicans alleging FBI abuses in the agency's surveillance.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (16 Videos)

See More

Pelosi slams GOP's memo move as a distraction

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi spars with Chris Cuomo over a vote to publicly release a classified memo written by Republicans alleging FBI abuses in the agency's surveillance.
Source: CNN