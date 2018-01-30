Breaking News
Paul Ryan, reporter spar over memo release
Paul Ryan, reporter spar over memo release
House Speaker Paul Ryan goes back and forth with CNN's Manu Raju about the release of the Republican memo alleging FBI abuses.
House Speaker Paul Ryan goes back and forth with CNN's Manu Raju about the release of the Republican memo alleging FBI abuses.
