Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Scientist claps back at Trump's climate claims

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Scientist claps back at Trump's climate claims

Climate scientist Dr. Brenda Ekwurzel helps CNN's Jake Tapper fact-check President Donald Trump's climate change claims made during an interview with British broadcaster ITV.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (16 Videos)

See More

Scientist claps back at Trump's climate claims

The Lead

Climate scientist Dr. Brenda Ekwurzel helps CNN's Jake Tapper fact-check President Donald Trump's climate change claims made during an interview with British broadcaster ITV.
Source: CNN