    Gaetz: Here's why Comey reopened Clinton probe

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) tells CNN's Jake Tapper he believes former FBI director James Comey reopened the Hillary Clinton investigation 10 days before the 2016 election in order to help himself.
The Lead

