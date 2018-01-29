Ex-Clinton campaign chief: She made wrong call

Breaking News

Patti Doyle
Former Hillary Clinton campaign chief Patti Doyle said Clinton "definitely made the wrong call" not to fire an adviser accused of sexual harassment during the 2016 presidential election.
Source: CNN

Newsroom

