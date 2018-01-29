Graham: Firing Mueller would end Trump presidency

Breaking News

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) warned on ABC's "This Week" that firing special counsel Robert Mueller would be the end of the Donald Trump presidency.
New Day

