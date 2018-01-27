Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Van Jones ride along 1
Van Jones ride along 1

    JUST WATCHED

    Van Jones to Trump voter: What are we missing?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Van Jones to Trump voter: What are we missing?

Trump voters and a pastor ride along with CNN's Van Jones debating political issues including the removal of Confederate statues.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Van Jones to Trump voter: What are we missing?

Trump voters and a pastor ride along with CNN's Van Jones debating political issues including the removal of Confederate statues.
Source: CNN