Steve Wynn steps down from RNC

Steve Wynn is resigning from his position as RNC finance chairman, according to two Republican officials. Wynn is facing allegations of sexual misconduct following a story in The Wall Street Journal. He denies the allegations. POLITICO was first to report Wynn plans to step down.
Steve Wynn is resigning from his position as RNC finance chairman, according to two Republican officials. Wynn is facing allegations of sexual misconduct following a story in The Wall Street Journal. He denies the allegations. POLITICO was first to report Wynn plans to step down.