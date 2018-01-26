Shaub: I remain skeptical of McGahn

Former Director of the Office of Government Ethics Walter Shaub tells CNN's Don Lemon he is skeptical of White House counsel Don McGahn's motives in reportedly refusing to order the Justice Department to fire Mueller because he disagreed with the President's reasoning.
Former Director of the Office of Government Ethics Walter Shaub tells CNN's Don Lemon he is skeptical of White House counsel Don McGahn's motives in reportedly refusing to order the Justice Department to fire Mueller because he disagreed with the President's reasoning.