    Rep. on NYT report: If true, it's concerning

Rep. on NYT report: If true, it's concerning

Rep. Chris Stewart (R-UT) tells CNN's Chris Cuomo that if The New York Times report about President Trump calling for Robert Mueller's firing is true, then it would be concerning.
Source: CNN

