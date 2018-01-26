Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Tapper: Falsehoods from WH are commonplace now

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Tapper: Falsehoods from WH are commonplace now

CNN's Jake Tapper reviews all the steps President Donald Trump has taken to try to end the Russia probe.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Tapper: Falsehoods from WH are commonplace now

The Lead

CNN's Jake Tapper reviews all the steps President Donald Trump has taken to try to end the Russia probe.
Source: CNN