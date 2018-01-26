Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    The Senate's push to protect Mueller

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

The Senate's push to protect Mueller

CNN's Manu Raju on Capitol Hill explains how a bi-partisan bill could make it harder for President Trump to fire the special counsel.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

The Senate's push to protect Mueller

CNN's Manu Raju on Capitol Hill explains how a bi-partisan bill could make it harder for President Trump to fire the special counsel.
Source: CNN