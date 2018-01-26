Breaking News

U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a brief press availability at United Nations headquarters, January 2, 2018 in New York City. She discussed protests in Iran and the North Korea nuclear threat.
U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a brief press availability at United Nations headquarters, January 2, 2018 in New York City. She discussed protests in Iran and the North Korea nuclear threat.

    Haley addresses "disgusting" rumor

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley flatly denied rumors of an affair with President Donald Trump and said it illustrates the kinds of accusations women face.
US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley flatly denied rumors of an affair with President Donald Trump and said it illustrates the kinds of accusations women face.
