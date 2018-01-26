Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US President Donald Trump is pictured during a bilateral meeting with Israel's Prime Minister on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, eastern Switzerland, on January 25, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Nicholas Kamm
US President Donald Trump is pictured during a bilateral meeting with Israel's Prime Minister on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, eastern Switzerland, on January 25, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Nicholas Kamm

    JUST WATCHED

    Fact Check: White House on women's employment

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Fact Check: White House on women's employment

Jake Tapper looks at claims by the White House that women's employment is better than ever under President Trump. Read more at FactCheck.org
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Fact Check: White House on women's employment

Jake Tapper looks at claims by the White House that women's employment is better than ever under President Trump. Read more at FactCheck.org
Source: CNN