Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Social media is a double-edged sword for women in hip-hop
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Social media is a double-edged sword for women in hip-hop
Angela Yee, Karen Civil and DonMonique reflect on how social media is a double-edged sword for women in hip-hop. For more, check out
#GetPolitical.
Source: CNN
politics and popular music (54 Videos)
Social media is a double-edged sword for women in hip-hop
BJ the Chicago Kid talks police brutality
BJ the Chicago Kid: How my city defines me
Chuck D: The two-party system doesn't work
Chuck D on the US' relationship with hip-hop
Joe Morton talks echoes of Trump in 'Scandal'
Joe Morton talks 'Scandal' season 7 and Trump
Rapsody talks new music, politics and Trump
Rapsody on America's love-hate relationship with hip-hop
PJ Morton on Trump: We'd take Bush in a minute
PJ Morton talks activism in the Trump era
Pussy Riot member talks US-Russia relations
Pussy Riot's Nadya Tolokonnikova on Putin, Trump
Big Boi talks 'Boomiverse' and police brutality
Macy Gray gets political
Wyclef Jean talks 'Carnival III,' and Trump
French Montana is on a mission
What hip hop tells us about President Obama
Joey Badass talks hip-hop in the age of Trump
Joey Badass reflects on racism, white supremacy
Hillary Clinton as a hip hop icon
Rapper KRS-One: 'Trayvon Martin was your cure for cancer'
Rapper Jeezy discusses gun laws and prison reform
Angel Haze talks perscription drugs and equality
Vic Mensa talks Orlando and pledging to vote
Lil Yachty on getting into Bernie Sanders via Lil B
Rapper Vince Staples on drug glorification in rap music
Tom Morello gets political
Alice Cooper on presidents and parody
Mashrou' Leila singer talks Trump and America
Dierks Bentley on the politics of country music
DMC talks gun control and 2016 politics
Margaret Cho on LGBT issues and importance of voting
Rapper Lil B: Sanders 'really touched my heart'
'7 Years' singer Lukas Graham on hippie communes and drugs
Animal Collective on global warming
Climate Change: Sean Paul, Natasha Bedingfield speak out
Obama impersonator Iman Crosson gets political
Rapper Trinidad James speaks out on the Paris attacks
Singer Peaches on transgender issues and her Canadian roots
See Killer Mike's glowing endorsement of Bernie Sanders
Vine star DeStorm Power talks politics and social media
Clay Aiken calls Hillary Clinton 'a leaky boat'
Kanye West producer on global warming and #BlackLivesMatter
Malik Yusef calls Pope Francis the 'first hip-hop pope'
Lower Dens singer talks capitalism, honesty in politics
Rapper Heems on the origin of the word 'thug'
The political sensibility of Saul WIlliams
7 times artists disapproved of their music being used by politicians
Clinton administration set to music in new show
John Legend: Musician on a mission
Rockers blast Republicans for using songs
Rick Perry's country rap song
The sexism behind the Cardi B-Nicki Minaj debate
See More
Social media is a double-edged sword for women in hip-hop
Angela Yee, Karen Civil and DonMonique reflect on how social media is a double-edged sword for women in hip-hop. For more, check out
#GetPolitical.
Source: CNN