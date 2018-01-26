Watch Trump deny wanting to fire Mueller

Breaking News

President Donald Trump considered firing special counsel Robert Mueller last June, but backed down after White House counsel Don McGahn threatened to quit, a person familiar with the matter told CNN.
Source: CNN

