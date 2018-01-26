Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Don McGahn, general counsel for the Trump transition team, gets into an elevator in the lobby at Trump Tower, November 15, in New York City. President-elect Donald Trump is in the process of choosing his presidential cabinet as he transitions from a candidate to the president-elect.
Don McGahn, general counsel for the Trump transition team, gets into an elevator in the lobby at Trump Tower, November 15, in New York City. President-elect Donald Trump is in the process of choosing his presidential cabinet as he transitions from a candidate to the president-elect.

    JUST WATCHED

    Who is White House counsel Don McGahn?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Who is White House counsel Don McGahn?

CNN's Tom Foreman breaks down the role White House counsel Don McGahn has played in multiple Trump administration controversies.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Who is White House counsel Don McGahn?

The Lead

CNN's Tom Foreman breaks down the role White House counsel Don McGahn has played in multiple Trump administration controversies.
Source: CNN