WH briefing gets heated over school shooting

The White House press briefing got contentious when ABC News reporter Peter Alexander pressed White House press secretary Sarah Sanders about President Donald Trump's gun policies in the wake of 2017's Las Vegas mass shooting and a day after a school shooting in Kentucky killed two people.
The White House press briefing got contentious when ABC News reporter Peter Alexander pressed White House press secretary Sarah Sanders about President Donald Trump's gun policies in the wake of 2017's Las Vegas mass shooting and a day after a school shooting in Kentucky killed two people.