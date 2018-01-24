Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, answers questions from the press after attending a Senate Budget Committee hearing January 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. Johnson has said an informant has told Congress that a "secret society" exists within the FBI and has alleged "corruption at the highest levels of the FBI."
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, answers questions from the press after attending a Senate Budget Committee hearing January 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. Johnson has said an informant has told Congress that a "secret society" exists within the FBI and has alleged "corruption at the highest levels of the FBI."

    JUST WATCHED

    Senator: Texts refer to FBI secret society

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Senator: Texts refer to FBI secret society

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) says an informant's text messages bolster claims of bias against President Trump within the FBI and Justice Department, an allegation CNN analyst Phil Mudd calls nonsense.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Senator: Texts refer to FBI secret society

The Lead

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) says an informant's text messages bolster claims of bias against President Trump within the FBI and Justice Department, an allegation CNN analyst Phil Mudd calls nonsense.
Source: CNN