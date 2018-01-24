Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Kaitlan Collins Lead 1-24-17
Kaitlan Collins Lead 1-24-17

    JUST WATCHED

    CNN reporter's message to grown men

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CNN reporter's message to grown men

CNN's Kaitlan Collins responds to the letter that GOP Congressman Patrick Meehan wrote, calling his female staffer his "soul mate."
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

CNN reporter's message to grown men

The Lead

CNN's Kaitlan Collins responds to the letter that GOP Congressman Patrick Meehan wrote, calling his female staffer his "soul mate."
Source: CNN