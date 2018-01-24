Breaking News

NS Slug: BIDEN ON OBAMA ADMIN RESPONSE TO RUSSIA MEDDLING Synopsis: Fmr. VP Biden on Obama administration response to threat of Russian meddling in 2016 election: "it was tricky as hell" Keywords: UNITED STATES POLITICS INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS
    Biden: McConnell blocked Russia warning

Former Vice President Joe Biden claims that Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) blocked the Obama administration from warning the public about possible Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
Source: CNN

