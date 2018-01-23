Cruz: I have consistently opposed shutdowns

Breaking News

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) told reporters he has "consistently opposed shutdowns," and blames the 2013 and 2018 government shutdowns on Democrats.
Source: CNN

