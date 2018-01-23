Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

collins talking stick
collins talking stick

    JUST WATCHED

    Senator used 'talking stick' in negotiations

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Senator used 'talking stick' in negotiations

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) shows CNN's Chris Cuomo the "talking stick" that was used during government shutdown negotiations.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Senator used 'talking stick' in negotiations

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) shows CNN's Chris Cuomo the "talking stick" that was used during government shutdown negotiations.
Source: CNN