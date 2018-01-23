Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The daily press briefing.
The daily press briefing.

    JUST WATCHED

    WH: Trump 'fully cooperative' on Russia probe

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

WH: Trump 'fully cooperative' on Russia probe

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders answers questions on whether President Trump would submit to an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

WH: Trump 'fully cooperative' on Russia probe

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders answers questions on whether President Trump would submit to an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller.
Source: CNN