Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Camerota Schlapp split
Camerota Schlapp split

    JUST WATCHED

    Former political director dodges questions

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Former political director dodges questions

CNN's Alisyn Camerota and former political director Matt Schlapp debate over reports President Trump's lawyer paid a porn star in exchange for silence about an alleged affair.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Former political director dodges questions

New Day

CNN's Alisyn Camerota and former political director Matt Schlapp debate over reports President Trump's lawyer paid a porn star in exchange for silence about an alleged affair.
Source: CNN