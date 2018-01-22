New texts from agent removed from Mueller probe

Breaking News

A new cache of text messages exchanged between two top FBI officials that have come under fire for criticizing then-presidential candidate Donald Trump were delivered to lawmakers on Capitol Hill, according to a letter from Republican Sen. Ron Johnson.
